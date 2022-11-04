Contests
Indigenous foods will be highlighted at the international potluck

Valley Today KVLY - International potluck
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Indigenous Association will be hosting an international potluck that will highlight indigenous foods for Indigenous Peoples Month.

Brandon Baity, interim executive director for the Indigenous Association said some ingredients in their dishes include traditional foods like wild rice, which is made through a ricing process, “Although things have changed a lot in our society and our world, that’s one thing that we still do that’s very traditional and having that reminds us of our tradition and that connection to our past.”

Dishes like Bison chili with fried bread, wild rice bake, and berry desserts will be dished at the potluck.

Everyone is invited to bring their own cultures dish to the potluck happening at the Indigenous Association.

