Grand Forks County behind 2-3 weeks on services like food stamps

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Social Services confirmed they are 2-3 weeks behind in services like food stamps. This is due to staff shortages as they still have a lot of applications to process.

“Please show us grace. We are moving and trying to do everything within our will power to get everything done and caught up.” said GFCSS Zone Director Antowan Pickett.

However, there are entities like food pantries that step up to fill those needs. St. Joe’s Pantry is one of those establishments that are helping those in need. Especially since benefits from the county are delayed.

“We’ve seen an increase in need over the past few months,” said Mickey Munson, the executive director. “We are those services that kind of bridge those gaps when benefits do run low.”

“It really means a lot to us,” said Jeannine Ditterick, who’s husband is on disability and they have two children. “Give that helping hand. It’s going to be a lot more beneficial than just being judgmental.”

The staff shortages according to GFCSS is due to retirements and those seeking jobs that compensate better. In the past two years they have lost dozens of employees. Which puts a strain on the rest of them to carry the load and handle thousands of cases.

“They’re willing to step up and put in the extra hours but it’s hard when we have to say we don’t have the manpower to get you your benefits when you need to and I think that emotional stress is harder to deal with than just the work stress.” said Luellen Hart, the program administrator of economic assistance programs.

These services are vital for those in need.

“Sometimes just getting that help gets you through that bump in the road.” said Ditterick.

St. Joe’s Social Care Food Pantry - (701) 795-8614

The Salvation Army Grand Forks - (701) 775-2597

Northlands Rescue Mission - (701) 772-6609

