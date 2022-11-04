Contests
Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!

Construction finished in downtown Moorhead
Construction finished in downtown Moorhead
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead says Center Ave. is now open for through traffic!

They say there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.

The City wants to thank businesses and commuters for their patience with the project.

Crews have been working on the avenue since June, and it was originally slated to be done by late August.

