Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead says Center Ave. is now open for through traffic!

They say there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.

The City wants to thank businesses and commuters for their patience with the project.

Crews have been working on the avenue since June, and it was originally slated to be done by late August.

