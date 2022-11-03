Typical November weather is here!

THURSDAY: Big changes begin. Expect a cooler flow behind a cold front from Canada to bring temperatures back into check. Expect hight temperatures to be more than 20 degrees cooler today. Some areas will see light rain developing this afternoon. A plume of moisture will bring a better chance for rain/snow later tonight. A light dusting is possible by morning.

FRIDAY: While accumulation total are expected to be low from Thursday night into Friday morning (less than 1″ total moisture), there could still be impacts to the morning commute. Light snow may coat vehicles parked outside overnight and other cold surfaces like grassy areas or bridge decks. Temperatures Friday morning will be near average in the 20s to near 30. In the afternoon, High pressure takes over bringing us some sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will we warmer than Friday. We will see our temperatures return to the average for this time of year. Our lows in the morning will be in the 20s and 30s, while highs in the afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s Valley-wide. As your clocks fall back one hour during the overnight period, we could see some mixed precipitation showers for those in the north along the International Border. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures starting out in the mid 30s and climbing into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: There is another shot at wintry weather on Monday. This system is far off on the horizon so timing, track, and impacts are very likely to change. As of right now, it looks like we could see impacts related to this system as early as Monday evening, but it could be delayed until Tuesday. We are currently expecting this system to mostly impact our western counties with snow, but again, things could change between then and now. Temperatures right now are expected to start the day in the 10s and 20s. We will warm up throughout the day, but not significantly. Our afternoon highs will only reach the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY: Right now Tuesday is looking quieter than both Monday and Wednesday, but we could still see some showers of both the rain and snow variety. While there is still disagreement in the models on timing and impacts, the system is still expected to be pretty far reaching as it enters the Northern Plains. We could see our temperatures increase a little bit compared to Monday, but it will still be pretty chilly. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s, while afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The wild ride will continue on Wednesday as another low pressure system moves out of the Rockies and into the Northern Plains. As a result, we could see a shot of some significant, but well needed, moisture. At this time, it looks as though the system will mostly be a rainmaker, but as it is a week away, things are open to change. If it remains a rainmaker, storms are not out of the question. Cooler temperatures will be back, though, as lows will be in the 20s and 30s, while highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Cold north wind and rain and/or snow showers developing late. High: 50.

FRIDAY: A chance of light snow showers before daybreak. Dusting on cold surfaces possible. Partly cloudy. Low: 27. High: 41.

SATURDAY: Warmer and windy with overcast skies. Chance of mixed overnight showers in the North. Low: 22. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Chance of some mixed morning precipitation. Low: 35. High: 45.

MONDAY: Another shot of wintry weather possible. We will update as this system approaches. Low: 23. High: 40.

TUESDAY: The chance for both rain and snow showers continues into Tuesday. Low: 33. High: 51.

WEDNESDAY: The wet weather persists. Rain showers and storms possible. Low: 32. High: 39.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.