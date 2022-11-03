Sunny & Chilly Friday

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: A plume of moisture will bring a better chance for rain/snow later tonight. A light dusting is possible by morning. Temperatures overnight and into Friday morning will be in the 20s for most with gradually clearing skies. In the afternoon, High pressure takes over bringing us some sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will we warmer than Friday, but it will come with some wind out of the south. Our lows in the morning will be in the 20s for many but some in the Devils Lake area and west will be in the teens. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s. After a sunny day, clouds start to increase late. Those clouds brings a few isolated showers as well. By Sunday, sunny skies return and the winds ramp up even more. The wind will be coming from the west and will be gusting over 30 mph. High temperatures Sunday will again be in the 40s for most.

MONDAY: There is another shot at wintry weather on the way for Monday. This system is far off on the horizon so timing, track, and impacts are very likely to change. As of right now, it still looks like we could see impacts related to this system as early as Monday evening some light snow in our westernmost counties. Temperatures in the morning will be chilly in the teens and 20s. We will warm up throughout the day, but not significantly. Our afternoon highs will only reach the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will not drop off too significantly due to the extensive cloud cover. This is good for our precipitation type! With most above freezing in the morning and warming into the 40s and low 50s, rain will be our precipitation type. It will also be windy on Tuesday as well.

WEDNESDAY: The wild ride will continue on Wednesday! As a result, we could see a shot of some significant, but well needed, moisture. At this time, it looks as though the system will mostly be a rainmaker, but as it is a week away, things are open to change. If it remains a rainmaker, storms are not out of the question. Off to the west, higher impacts are anticipated with snow and rain/snow/ice mix. Cooler temperatures will be back as lows will be in the 20s and 30s, while highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures in some areas will likely be falling through the day as we end up on the colder backside of the low pressure system.

THURSDAY: As the low exits northeast, we are left with cold and the continued chance of wintry weather. With the colder temperatures in place, many look to have the primary precipitation type as mix transitioning to snow. While it is still too soon and far out for any specifics in accumulation amounts, we will be keeping a close eye on this system in the coming days!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Cold north wind and rain and/or snow showers developing late. Dusting of snow on cold surfaces possible.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool. Low: 27. High: 41.

SATURDAY: Warmer with a south breeze. Increasing clouds. Spotty shower late. Low: 22. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Gusting over 30 mph. Low: 35. High: 45.

MONDAY: Weather pattern turning active. Chance of light snow late. Low: 23. High: 40.

TUESDAY: Rainy and windy. Low: 36. High: 51.

WEDNESDAY: The wet weather persists. Rain showers and storms possible. Some mixed showers late. Morning: 42. Afternoon: 39.

THURSDAY: Continued chance of mixed showers and snow. Low: 35. High: 37.

