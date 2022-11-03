‘Recovery Reinvented’ works to end stigma and enact local change

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While local law enforcement officials are looking for solutions to a growing drug crisis, thousands of people are learning about recovery from addiction. Nearly 2,000 people are at the Alerus Center for the 6th Annual Recovery Reinvented.

With a theme of “Advocacy in Action,” the day is focused on sharing stories of finding recovery, enacting local change, and recognizing organizations and individuals working to end stigma in our communities.

A recovery resource expo will connect people to a variety of addiction, recovery and mental health resources. Information is also available for family members to help guide conversations around addiction and recovery.

Attendees will hear from both national and state experts focusing on addiction and recovery and, for the first time, North Dakotans are sharing their personal stories.

Recovery Reinvented is happening from 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3. The event is free and open to the public. Continuing education units are available for those who register and participate in the in-person or online sessions. You can watch the event on a live stream here.

Featured speakers:

Dr. Bruce Perry , principal of the Neurosequential Network, senior fellow of The ChildTrauma Academy and a professor (adjunct) in the departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago and the School of Allied Health, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Over the last 30 years, Perry, a Bismarck native, has been an active teacher, clinician and researcher in children’s mental health and the neurosciences, holding a variety of academic positions.

Carrie Steinseifer-Bates , outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Steinseifer-Bates is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming and, more importantly, a person living in long-term recovery from substance use disorder. She got sober in 2012 after multiple stays in treatment and has dedicated her life’s work to helping others find treatment and recovery.

Philip Rutherford , chief operating officer for Faces & Voices of Recovery. Rutherford is a recovery coach and a passionate member of the recovery community. Rutherford is credited with a significant role in the conception, design, launch and facilitation of the Recovery Data Platform (RDP). This cloud-based platform is the first of its kind and has quickly become a valuable asset in longitudinal data collection for Peer-Based Services.

Teliea Baker, director of The Door Recovery Lodge in New Town, N.D. Baker is an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and currently resides in New Town, where she has been the director of North Segment’s The Door Resource & Recovery Lodge since its opening in 2018. Baker’s ambition and focus came from her six-year battle with heroin and alcohol addiction and experience with the criminal justice system.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.