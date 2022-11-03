Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night.

The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child exchange with his ex-wife. The woman said her court-ordered parenting time started at 7:00 p.m., but accused Bohmer of trying to convince the child not to go with her.

Two other children were in the mother’s vehicle at the time police were called. No arrests were made.

A political ad was recently released by the Minnesota DFL, and it references Bohmer’s relationship with his ex-wife. Bohmer has said the ad is ‘full of lies.’ To see Bohmer’s response to the ad, click here.

