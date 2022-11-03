Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786.

The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They are threatening to put out warrants if the person hangs up the phone or they are trying to collect payment on warrants over the phone. The Moorhead Police Department doesn’t accept payments over the phone and does not call to collect on warrants.

If you get a call like this, call MPD at 218-299-5120 to report it.

