Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents

(Source: MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786.

The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They are threatening to put out warrants if the person hangs up the phone or they are trying to collect payment on warrants over the phone. The Moorhead Police Department doesn’t accept payments over the phone and does not call to collect on warrants.

If you get a call like this, call MPD at 218-299-5120 to report it.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder
Motorcycle crash update
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
Tiny NDSU Bison fan searches for missing doll.
UPDATE: Tiny NDSU Bison fan gets missing doll back

Latest News

Walmart stabbing April 2022
Murder victim previously led police to man allegedly involved in his murder
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - November 3 - Jonathon Jensen - Brooks Harbor Elementary
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - November 3 - Jonathon Jensen - Brooks Harbor Elementary
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife - November 3
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife - November 3
Murder victim previously led police to man allegedly involved in his murder - November 3
Murder victim previously led police to man allegedly involved in his murder - November 3
5:00 PM News November 3 -Part 2
5:00 PM News November 3 -Part 2