Murder victim previously led police to man allegedly involved in his murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man found murdered near the Red River this week, Phillip Bergquist, led police to a man convicted of assaulting someone back in April. That man is now accused of being involving in Bergquist’s murder.

Police pulled Bergquist’s body from the river Sunday morning. Wednesday, three men were arrested in connection to his death: George Ortiz is charged with intentional homicide, Joseph Poitra is charged with being an accomplice to murder, and David Reyneros is charged with tampering with evidence.

Court documents show Bergquist was a witness in a different stabbing case that Poitra was arrested in. That stabbing happened outside the Walmart on 13th Avenue on April 29th. A man was stabbed in the stomach, according to court documents.

The documents say Bergquist provided police with descriptions of Poitra, and Poitra was charged with aggravated assault.

