Minnesota DNR shares safety tips ahead of Saturday’s hunting opener

Hunter walks through the woods.(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In these final days before the state’s deer hunting opener, Minnesota DNR officials are sharing reminders to keep you and everyone around you safe.

They say to always know where your target is and what else is behind it before you shoot.

Also, know where other members of your party are at all times.

As for your deer stand, check it out before you climb up to make sure it’s still sturdy and hasn’t decayed in the past year.

Always wear bright, blaze orange and have a first aid kit on hand in case of emergencies.

Along with carrying a compass and GPS, let someone know where you are going and when you will be back.

DNR Conservation Officer Andy Schmidt said coordinates are crucial to quickly locating a lost hunter.

“We do deal with lots of lost hunters and/or injured parties in the woods,” Schmidt said. “We need to know where to start looking for you and how to get to you, so if we have those points or places to start looking for you it makes it a lot easier.”

As a reminder this year, if you are hunting in a mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease sampling zone, like the one near Grand Rapids, make sure to follow the proper testing regulations.

RELATED: DNR offering free CWD test kits for deer hunters this season

Minnesota’s hunting opener is Saturday.

Wisconsin’s is November 19.

