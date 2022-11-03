Contests
House fire under investigation in north Fargo

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A serious house fire is under investigation in north Fargo.

Authorities say just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 3, crews were called to the home in the 700 block of 12th St. N. for a fire.

Firefighters say when they first arrived on scene they could see flames coming from the main floor windows.

Crews say they got the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but about half of the main floor was already damaged by the flames.

No one was home at the time and it’s unknown if anyone is permanently living there.

No one was hurt in the fire.

