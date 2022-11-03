Fargo Park officials look to replace Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill at Rose Creek

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on and the clock is ticking for the Fargo Park District.

They’re looking for a new tenant after Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill at Rose Creek closed its doors over the weekend.

There’s concern surrounding upcoming events, including golf tournaments, since whoever rents that building has exclusive food and beverage rights on the course.

The goal is to have the place filled by the new year at the latest. Officials say they already have four different groups coming for a tour.

