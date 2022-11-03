Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo Park officials look to replace Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill at Rose Creek

Officials say they already have four different groups coming for a tour.
(kvly)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on and the clock is ticking for the Fargo Park District.

They’re looking for a new tenant after Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill at Rose Creek closed its doors over the weekend.

There’s concern surrounding upcoming events, including golf tournaments, since whoever rents that building has exclusive food and beverage rights on the course.

The goal is to have the place filled by the new year at the latest. Officials say they already have four different groups coming for a tour.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
UPDATE: Casselton Halloween tradition with retired fire truck will live on
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

Latest News

Minnesota State Senate GOP candidate
Minnesota State Senate candidates respond to political ad attack on GOP candidate Dan Bohmer
Dan Bohmer
Nov. 02, 2022 - Bohmer Response
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Casselton Truck Update
Nov. 02, 2022 - Casselton Truck Update