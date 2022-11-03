Contests
Essentia Health relaxing visitor restrictions

(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Patients at Essentia Health’s hospitals will now be allowed more visitors.

The hospitals are allowing two visitors per patient at a time; the visitors don’t have to be the same two people either.

They say it’s a slight adjustment from their current policy requiring the same two per patient on a given day.

One of the visitors can be a kid.

Kids who are visiting must be healthy and supervised by an adult visitor at all times.

Essentia says they are asking visitors with kids to consider limiting the length of their stay to help ensure a safe environment for everyone.

The health care team says they may limit visitation at any time if it’s for the patient’s best interest.

Visitation hours have also been extended from 8 am to 8 pm.

Masking is still required.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

