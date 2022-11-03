Contests
Charges filed in duck hunting confrontation that went viral

FILE photo: Mallard ducks
FILE photo: Mallard ducks(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are facing charges in Eddy County, North Dakota, after a confrontation between a landowner and a group of duck hunters.

Landowner Jeffrey Erman called the Game Warden on the morning of October 21 to report people trespassing on his land. The Game Warden conducted an investigation into the allegations and forwarded his report to the Eddy County State’s Attorney.

Dustin Wolf, who is one of the hunters in the group, was charged with criminal trespass on November 2. Erman was also charged in the case following a confrontation recorded by another member of the hunting party that went viral on Youtube. As of Thursday, November 3, the video has 1.8 million views and nearly 9,300 comments.

Erman is charged with Trading in Special Influence, Disorderly Conduct— Obscenity, and Interference with Rights of Hunters and Trappers. Both of the men are scheduled to appear in Eddy County Court on November 10.

Officials say this is on ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information regarding the incident, Dustin Wolf, Jeffrey Erman, or the other five other individuals in the hunting party, you are asked to contact North Dakota Game Warden James Myhre.

