Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well.

The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word to anyone in need.

Register for a Christmas food box on the Fargo Salvation Army website. The limit is one food box per household and the last day to apply is Monday, November 21. Food boxes will be distributed on December 19, 2022.

