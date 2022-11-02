WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier.

Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect.

“It was nice! You could go out, leave the windows open. You could mow! No dust! It was great!” Narlock said.

Narlock says it was about six years ago when a concrete excavating business moved to the other side of the river and brought what he says is a constant haze and a toxic dust to the neighborhood.

“Healthwise you can’t sit outside when they’re grinding. You can’t breathe! Your eyes itch all the time!” he said.

While talking with Valley News Live, Narlock swept cement dust into large piles on his driveway, and wiped a layer of the same dust off his car. He says this is an everyday occurrence.

“That’s what we’re breathing out here,” he said.

Narlock says he and his neighbors have spoken at city commission meetings, called police and the environmental protection agency; All with no luck.

“I just don’t know what to do anymore!” Narlock said.

He says he’ll continue to fight for his family and neighbors until the air and his driveway are once again clean. And Narlock says he wants the city to step in for the health of its residents and move the business further west near the Sheyenne diversion.

“Where it’s all swamp and no people around or nothing,” he said.

Health experts say breathing in cement dust over a long period of time can cause long-term lung diseases as well as cause tissue damage.

We reached out to the City of West Fargo which stated:

“We recently did receive complaints regarding this matter. Code Enforcement and Planning and Zoning are reviewing the details to determine if there is an ordinance violation or violation of the site’s conditional use permit. There are no citations at this time.

This neighborhood is surrounded by heavy industrial and light industrial zoning, so there may be impacts from the businesses and developments in the area. (Map attached for reference.) The City will continue to respond and evaluate complaints as they come in, and work with the business and residents to determine the best course of action if a violation occurs.”

