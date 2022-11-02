Voters to decide on 0.5% sales tax for Moorhead Library and Community Center

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On November 8, voters in Moorhead will decide on a 0.5% sales tax proposal to fund a new regional library and community center. Residents have the chance to learn more about the project before casting their ballot.

The Moorhead Public Library is hosting three information sessions for the public to learn about the project and the ballot question. The three sessions will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 12:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Shelly Carlson appointed a citizen-led task force in fall 2021 to work with the community to develop the vision for this project, including features/amenities a and location.

In spring 2022, the Task Force and the City of Moorhead held several public listening sessions to learn what citizens wanted to see in the project. The feedback from these citizen-input sessions led to the creation of renderings from JLG that show what the project could look like when completed.

Take a look at the sample ballot to view the language of the local option sales tax ballot question. You can learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.