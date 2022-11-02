Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Voters to decide on 0.5% sales tax for Moorhead Library and Community Center

Rendering of a new regional library and community center in Moorhead.
Rendering of a new regional library and community center in Moorhead.(JLG Arcitects)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On November 8, voters in Moorhead will decide on a 0.5% sales tax proposal to fund a new regional library and community center. Residents have the chance to learn more about the project before casting their ballot.

The Moorhead Public Library is hosting three information sessions for the public to learn about the project and the ballot question. The three sessions will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 12:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Shelly Carlson appointed a citizen-led task force in fall 2021 to work with the community to develop the vision for this project, including features/amenities a and location.

In spring 2022, the Task Force and the City of Moorhead held several public listening sessions to learn what citizens wanted to see in the project. The feedback from these citizen-input sessions led to the creation of renderings from JLG that show what the project could look like when completed.

Take a look at the sample ballot to view the language of the local option sales tax ballot question. You can learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
UPDATE: Casselton Halloween tradition with retired fire truck will live on
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

Latest News

generic crash
Traffic rerouted following motorcycle crash on 40th Ave. S
5:00 PM News November 2 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 2 - Part 1
News - Three Arrested In Murder Of A Fargo Man- 5PM Update
News - Three Arrested In Murder Of A Fargo Man- 5PM Update
Motorcycle involved in crash on 40th Ave S
40th Ave Crash - Nov 2nd
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
vnl @ 5: WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business