UPDATE: Tiny NDSU Bison fan gets missing doll back

Feeling bad that her daughter lost her beloved toy, the 4-year-old’s mom made a Facebook post asking for help.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Valley News Live is happy to report that the doll named Happy has returned home.

4-year-old Hensley Hanson was reunited with Happy on Wednesday.

Her mom Michelle says “Happy” was turned in to the NDSU Safety Office.

Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart.

“I like to have tea parties with her,” she said.

Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and she loves being a mama.”

Hensley lost her favorite doll “Happy” while tailgating with her family during the NDSU Bison game last weekend.

“I was playing a racing game. As soon as we turned around we didn’t see her,” she said.

Feeling bad that her daughter lost her beloved toy, the 4-year-old’s mom made a Facebook post asking for help.

“We kind of have to chuckle. We never thought it would get shared, the amount of times it was getting shared,” she said.

Michelle says so many people have rallied in support, even deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“She told them about baby Happy going missing. They took her seriously and they did a little report,” said Hanson.

There were a few sightings of baby Happy.

Hensley and her mom are just holding on to a little bit of hope that the doll will make its way home.

“To us, it’s a doll and its trivial, but to her, it’s her baby. If we could get her back that would be the icing on the cake.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

