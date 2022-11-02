Contests
Taylor Swift coming to Minneapolis in 2023

Public ticket sales will open on Nov. 18.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - Taylor Swift will be coming to Minneapolis as part of “The Eras Tour” in 2023.

It was announced Tuesday morning that the pop star and 11-time Grammy winner will be visiting the Twin Cities on June 24, 2023, performing at U.S Bank Stadium.

Fans can register for presale tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program from now through Nov. 9. People who are registered and have received a code will be able to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $49 and VIP packages at $199 on a first come, first serve basis. Public ticket sales will open on Nov. 18.

