Take Jack Back

Clay County is now recycling pumpkins.
(City of Madison)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A post-Halloween reminder for those looking to get rid of their pumpkins, they cannot go into yard waste piles.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 14 residents can drop pumpkins at selected sites throughout Clay County. There are collection bins at each of the recycling centers in the county:

- Moorhead: 700 15th Ave. N. (Public Works Facility). 23rd St. S. & 40th Ave. (Soccer Field Parking Lot). 418 Elm St. S.

- Oakport: Compost Site

- Barnesville: 205 Front St. N.

- Dilworth: 600 Center Ave. W.

- Georgetown: 127 Main

- Glyndon: 22 3rd St. SE.

-Hawley: 716 Front St.

- Hitterdal: By the water tower

- Sabin: 6 Main St.

- Ulen: 108 NP Ave. W.

Pumpkins will now be reused for composting instead of going to the landfill. Officials area asking people do not put candles, trash, paint or plastic bags into the pumpkin collection bins.

