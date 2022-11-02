Scammer posts fake Morgan Wallen concert, Alerus Center responds

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is notifying customers that a Facebook event boasting a Morgan Wallen concert is fake. The Alerus Center posted:

Morgan Wallen is not coming to Alerus Center in 2023. If we don’t post about it, it’s not on our website or Ticketmaster, and we aren’t listed as a co-host for the event, then it’s not real.

They add in a comment: Hopefully he’ll be back one day. It just won’t be in 2023.

The same Morgan Wallen concert scam just took place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Their post reads:

Our staff has been made aware of a Facebook event page promoting a concert at Rupp Arena scheduled for July 28, 2023. This event was created falsely, as we have no such event on our schedule. Rupp Arena has taken the proper steps to have this event removed from Facebook. In the meantime, we ask everyone to be aware of online scams. Any events for our facility will be announced via RuppArena.com and our official social media accounts. We apologize for any confusion this has caused fans.

The fake events have been reported to Facebook.

