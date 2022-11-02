Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022.

At the diversion inlet structure, 44 concrete bridge deck segments have been installed. The bridge deck segments were fabricated in Hawley, Minnesota. Work is wrapping up on the upstream gauge well structure and has continued at the nearby control building where sidewalks and a parking lot are taking shape.

On the downstream end of the control structure, crews have begun placing about 20,000 cubic yards of riprap erosion control; enough to fill a half dozen Olympic-size swimming pools.

Excavation has been completed at the Red River structure to a depth of about 50 feet below ground-level. This is where the deepest of the structure’s footings will rest on foundations. Installation of foundations have now begun at the structure’s base.

The Army Corps of Engineers has also marked completion of the first segment of the 20-mile long southern embankment. Work on the second segment has just started, which is east of the diversion inlet structure. This section will span another two miles north and east.

The County Road 18 interchange on the Interstate-29 road raise project has reopened. Crews have also poured concerete at the southbound bridgedeck site. A portion of more than 14,000 cubic yards of concrete will be installed on the I-29 project.

