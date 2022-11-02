Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project

Concrete bridge deck segments installed at the FM Diversion Project inlet structure.
Concrete bridge deck segments installed at the FM Diversion Project inlet structure.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022.

At the diversion inlet structure, 44 concrete bridge deck segments have been installed. The bridge deck segments were fabricated in Hawley, Minnesota. Work is wrapping up on the upstream gauge well structure and has continued at the nearby control building where sidewalks and a parking lot are taking shape.

On the downstream end of the control structure, crews have begun placing about 20,000 cubic yards of riprap erosion control; enough to fill a half dozen Olympic-size swimming pools.

Excavation has been completed at the Red River structure to a depth of about 50 feet below ground-level. This is where the deepest of the structure’s footings will rest on foundations. Installation of foundations have now begun at the structure’s base.

The Army Corps of Engineers has also marked completion of the first segment of the 20-mile long southern embankment. Work on the second segment has just started, which is east of the diversion inlet structure. This section will span another two miles north and east.

The County Road 18 interchange on the Interstate-29 road raise project has reopened. Crews have also poured concerete at the southbound bridgedeck site. A portion of more than 14,000 cubic yards of concrete will be installed on the I-29 project.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
UPDATE: Casselton Halloween tradition with retired fire truck will live on
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River being investigated as homicide
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

Latest News

Minnesota State Senate GOP candidate
Minnesota State Senate candidates respond to political ad attack on GOP candidate Dan Bohmer
Final drafts of tribal-state gaming compacts - November 2
Final drafts of tribal-state gaming compacts - November 2
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
Additional indigenous remains discovered on UND’s campus
West Fargo fire officials want your help in taking care of the 2,000+ hydrants this Winter...
‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo