Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend

Fargo Police
Fargo Police(Valley News Live)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, October 29 from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to have an increased patrol presence in the downtown Fargo area. The goal was to conduct enhanced law enforcement activities in partnership with downtown businesses and law enforcement partners to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo, visitors and surrounding communities.

A group of FPD officers, CCSO deputies and NDHP troopers, alongside agency K-9 units, took part in the downtown detail. The NDHP aircraft was also used during this enforcement effort.

The downtown detail resulted in the following:

FPD and CCSO Patrol Efforts

  • 3.6 ounces – marijuana seized in plain view
  • 15 – citations issued
  • 13 – consuming in public
  • 2 – street performer
  • 1 – urinating in public
  • 1 – possession of marijuana
  • 1 – individual taken to detox

NDHP Patrol Efforts

  • 95 – traffic stops
  • 2 – declined pursuits
  • 1 – warrant arrest
  • 85 – warnings
  • 59 – citations to include:
    • 4 – driving under suspension arrests
    • 7 – driving under the influence arrests
    • 1 – arrest for false information
    • 6 – minor in possession/consumption violations
    • 4 – possession of marijuana violations
    • 1 – possession of marijuana paraphernalia violation
    • 1 – possession of cocaine arrest
    • 6 – driving without a license
    • 4 – driving without liability Insurance

In addition, at approximately 2:45 a.m., a green laser beam was pointed at the NDHP aircraft. The pilot and operator of the NDHP aircraft were able to pinpoint the beam’s origin and NDHP ground units responded to the residence in north Fargo and identified the home’s occupants. Information from this incident has been passed on to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for further investigation and enforcement.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski remarked, “Saturday evening’s detail was another great example of regional partnerships and our shared commitment to ensuring safety in our downtown neighborhood and entertainment district. The FPD expresses its appreciation to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this effort.”

NDHP Captain Bryan Niewind commented, “The North Dakota Highway Patrol is committed to helping our partner agencies in creating a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo and the surrounding communities.”

