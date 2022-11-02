‘I feel heartbroken’: Father speaks out after he believes his daughter wasn’t given justice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A father is speaking out after he believes his daughter wasn’t given justice on Monday. Chris Carlisle’s daughter was the victim of a sex crime against a minor and the man responsible, Christian Denault, will serve no prison time.

“It’s disgusting. I feel heartbroken.” said Carlisle.

Carlisle said he is devastated, frustrated and overall disgusted with how the court handled his daughter’s case. He said his daughter was raped multiple times starting when she was just 13-years-old. Denault pled guilty to corruption of a minor where the victim is 15 or older or the defendant is under 22-years-old. That’s a Class A Misdemeanor and Denault was given a deferred sentence.

“What I ended up putting my daughter to go through to try this case was ridiculous and if we knew that this was the outcome. My daughter probably wouldn’t have agreed to it.” said Carlisle.

In the state of North Dakota, a Class A Misdemeanor can carry a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison. Erica Hovey, a criminal defense attorney with Vogel Law, said each case is always different. This is due to evidence, people, circumstance and many other factors.

“Because there are so many layers that go on with these cases,” said Hovey. “When it comes to the people involved, the type of evidence that there is, there is gambit of issues that come up with before someone can make a judgement as to what sentence would receive.”

There are some like Carlisle that believe that some of the sentences for those that commit sex crimes against minors can be too light. Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren said not everyone is going to be happy with the results of a case. Especially a criminal case.

“There’s not often a perfect outcome in a criminal case so a lot times cases aren’t exactly that every party wishes them to be. That’s the nature of the criminal justice system.” said Younggren.

In the end, nothing can be changed about the outcome. Now Carlisle just hopes to move on and find closure for his daughter.

“Back to try and get her to speak with counselors and everything else that we’re supposed to be trying to do to put this behind her and it’s been extremely difficult.” said Carlisle.

