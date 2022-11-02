Contests
Dia De Los Muertos celebration at Broadway Square

Valley Today Fargo CW - Dia De Los Muertos celebration
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is throwing a Dia De Los Muertos celebration at Broadway Square.

The Day of the Dead celebration is a traditional Mexican holiday to celebrate life.

Culturally traditional aspects will be incorporated in the event, like a community ofrenda.

The celebration starts at 4 pm to 7 pm Wednesday. It kicks off with a variety of activities like coloring and face painting, and a showing of the movie Coco will start at 5 pm.

