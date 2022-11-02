Dia De Los Muertos celebration at Broadway Square
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is throwing a Dia De Los Muertos celebration at Broadway Square.
The Day of the Dead celebration is a traditional Mexican holiday to celebrate life.
Culturally traditional aspects will be incorporated in the event, like a community ofrenda.
The celebration starts at 4 pm to 7 pm Wednesday. It kicks off with a variety of activities like coloring and face painting, and a showing of the movie Coco will start at 5 pm.
