FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is throwing a Dia De Los Muertos celebration at Broadway Square.

The Day of the Dead celebration is a traditional Mexican holiday to celebrate life.

Culturally traditional aspects will be incorporated in the event, like a community ofrenda.

The celebration starts at 4 pm to 7 pm Wednesday. It kicks off with a variety of activities like coloring and face painting, and a showing of the movie Coco will start at 5 pm.

