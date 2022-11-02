Crews battle two fires in Polk County
Both fires are under investigation and no one was hurt.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crew in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart.
The first call came in just after 3 p.m. The Sherriff’s Office says it happened on 410th Ave. SW, a few miles NW of East Grand Forks. They say a detached shed and three vehicles were destroyed.
The second call came in just before 4 p.m. on 417th Ave. SW, about 12 miles south of the first call. Two outbuildings were destroyed.
Sheriff’s officials believe this fire was caused by a smoldering brush pile that rekindled and quickly spread. Both fires remain under investigation and no one was hurt in either fire.
