‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, snow will be falling. The West Fargo Fire Department is asking for you to volunteer as part of its ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program.

They want you to help take care of a hydrant before the winter season to help save time and lives.

If you register online will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card, awarded monthly.

When clearing a hydrant, you’re asked to clear a 3-foot radius around the hydrant and ensure access is available from the road.

Fire officials estimate it can take the average individual about 20 minutes to clear the hydrant with a shovel or brush after an average snowfall.

To register to take care of a fire hydrant you can sign up here: https://map.westfargond.gov/AdoptAHydrant/

