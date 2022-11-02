Contests
‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo

West Fargo fire officials want your help in taking care of the 2,000+ hydrants this Winter...
West Fargo fire officials want your help in taking care of the 2,000+ hydrants this Winter season.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, snow will be falling. The West Fargo Fire Department is asking for you to volunteer as part of its ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program.

They want you to help take care of a hydrant before the winter season to help save time and lives.

If you register online will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card, awarded monthly.

When clearing a hydrant, you’re asked to clear a 3-foot radius around the hydrant and ensure access is available from the road.

Fire officials estimate it can take the average individual about 20 minutes to clear the hydrant with a shovel or brush after an average snowfall.

To register to take care of a fire hydrant you can sign up here: https://map.westfargond.gov/AdoptAHydrant/

