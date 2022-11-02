Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Additional indigenous remains discovered on UND’s campus

University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first update since the initial announcement on August 31.

The University of North Dakota president, Andre Armacost, announced on Wednesday that, while they initially believed the number of ancestors on campus were in the dozens, they have found additional remains on campus over the last six weeks. Armacost said that at least one of the indigenous ancestor was in the care of their School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Armacost added that additional indigenous ancestors may be discovered within their collection of human skeletal remains that were used in teachings of anatomy.

The president says the university’s repatriation committee is working with their School of Medicine & Health Sciences to bring in all skeletal remains for examination by their consulting team of osteologists.

In a release, UND President, Andrew Armacost stated:

“As we enter the month of November — Native American Heritage Month — this is an opportunity for us to come together as a campus community. We have campus members who are still processing this news. Let me urge each of you to keep looking out for one another, and to make sure we offer respect and dignity to those most deeply impacted.”

UND says they’re remaining dedicated to returning remains and artifacts to their rightful places and have a website with more information on their repatriation efforts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River is identified
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

Latest News

West Fargo fire officials want your help in taking care of the 2,000+ hydrants this Winter...
‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo
Final drafts of tribal-state gaming compacts submitted for review
News - Informational Sessions On Proposed Moorhead Library Project - November 2
News - Informational Sessions On Proposed Moorhead Library Project - November 2
News - Near Record Drought in Some Parts on Minnesota - November 2
News - Near Record Drought in Some Parts on Minnesota - November 2