Additional indigenous remains discovered on UND’s campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first update since the initial announcement on August 31.

The University of North Dakota president, Andre Armacost, announced on Wednesday that, while they initially believed the number of ancestors on campus were in the dozens, they have found additional remains on campus over the last six weeks. Armacost said that at least one of the indigenous ancestor was in the care of their School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Armacost added that additional indigenous ancestors may be discovered within their collection of human skeletal remains that were used in teachings of anatomy.

The president says the university’s repatriation committee is working with their School of Medicine & Health Sciences to bring in all skeletal remains for examination by their consulting team of osteologists.

In a release, UND President, Andrew Armacost stated:

“As we enter the month of November — Native American Heritage Month — this is an opportunity for us to come together as a campus community. We have campus members who are still processing this news. Let me urge each of you to keep looking out for one another, and to make sure we offer respect and dignity to those most deeply impacted.”

UND says they’re remaining dedicated to returning remains and artifacts to their rightful places and have a website with more information on their repatriation efforts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.