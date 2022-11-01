Contests
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108.

The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road 19.

Breckenridge Police Department set up spikes near Wilkin County Road 10 where the car went into the ditch and hit a tree backwards.

The airbags went off and the driver, John Waynes Jensen of Morris, MN was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to St. Francis hospital in Breckenridge.

Jensen was charged with DWI, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is being held in Wilkin County jail.

The vehicle crash is being investigated by Minnesota State Patrol.

