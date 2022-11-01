West Acres lockdown drill won’t impact election hours

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Acres Shopping Center will conduct a monthly lockdown drill at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, during early voting period election hours.

The vote center located at West Acres will continue to operate as normal. West Acres will have additional staff at the vote center to explain and advise people as needed.

Cass County residents can vote in person during the early voting period through Nov. 4, 2022. Vote centers will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during this period.

Residents can find more information and locations of all vote centers in Cass County by visiting www.casscountynd.gov/elections.

