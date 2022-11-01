Unseasonably Warm Today & Wednesday

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Very warm weather continues. For the most part, the quiet weather is expected to continue on Tuesday. We do have a chance to see some spotty showers, but impacts at this time look minimal. We will see temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day. We will warm up into the 60s and 70s across the region by the afternoon hours. These temperatures will challenge record highs in many locations on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will pick up as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay well above average for Wednesday. We will start the day in the near 40, while afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s across the area.

THURSDAY: Big changes begin. Expect a cooler flow from Canada to bring temperatures back into check. Morning temperatures will likely be highs for the day in our northern counties. Expect to start in the 40 degree range and temperatures will be falling in the afternoon. Some areas will see light rain developing. Our western counties can see the chance for some flakes in the late evening around bedtime.

FRIDAY: There will be a chance of rain changing to snow for some with windy conditions as a storm pushes out of the Rockies and through the region. The track and timing will likely change, but we are expecting the snow chance to primarily be during the early morning hours before the commute. While accumulation total are expected to be low, there could still be impacts to the morning commute. It is too early to be precise with amounts or locations, but we will keep you updated as this shot of winter moves closer.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will we warmer than Friday. After the wintry system moves out the area, we will see the clouds remain. We will see out temperatures, though, return to the average for this time of year. We will see lows in the morning in the 20s and 30s, while highs in the afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s Valley-wide. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures starting out in the mid 30s and climbing into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: There is another shot at wintry weather on Monday. This system is far off on the horizon so timing, track, and impacts are very likely to change. As of right now, it looks like we could see impacts related to this system as early as Monday evening, but it could be delayed until Tuesday. Temperatures right now are expected to start the day in the 10s and 20s. We will warm up throughout the day, but not significantly. Our afternoon highs will only reach the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Gusty south wind. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Cold north wind developing late. Low: 33. High: 48.

FRIDAY: Rain and a chance of light showers early. Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 42.

SATURDAY: Warmer and windy with overcast skies. Low: 30. High: 51.

SUNDAY: Chance of some mixed morning precipitation. Low: 35. High: 45.

MONDAY: Another shot of wintry weather possible. We will update as this system approaches. Low: 25. High: 37.

