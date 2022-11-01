UND Special Olympics Club honored for inclusive efforts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – We’re all made a little different. Some of us are good at math, others are good at sports. Some of us have a disability that sets us apart – whether that’s a wheelchair or a learning disability.

There’s been a big push in recent years to make sure everyone has the same opportunities, despite any disabilities.

And there’s some good news on that front; one North Dakota group is being recognized nationally for their efforts to be more inclusive

Hannah Watson has tried her hand at quite a few sports.

“Bocce ball, bowling, track and cheerleading,” she listed.

Just don’t ask her to pick a favorite.

“I actually like them all,” said Watson with a smile.

For the past 13 years, Watson has been participating in all those sports through Special Olympics North Dakota. She says perhaps the best part is the people she gets to spend time with.

“I just love them all so much,” she said.

Watson competes with the University of North Dakota’s Special Olympics Club. The group has recently attracted some national attention, ESPN has named the club a Top 5 National Banner Unified Champion School. The award is given to schools that go above and beyond in their inclusive efforts. UND is the first North Dakota school to earn the award in Special Olympics North Dakota’s 50-year history.

“It’s a really big honor for the school obviously and for the Special Olympics club and we’re excited that we’re able to kind of honor not only the school but also the state of North Dakota in this way,” said Anna Roaldson, Special Olympics North Dakota school and youth coordinator and UND senior.

Roaldson has been a part of this group since coming to UND. Now a senior, she hopes to use what she’s learned here to help other schools achieve the same status from ESPN.

“We kind of want this to be a fire that’s lit for schools across the state of North Dakota because it’s really a program that’s just trying to make sure that students with and without disabilities are having inclusive opportunities in their schools, and that they’re involved in their school environment,” said Roaldson.

Roaldson has learned she’s got more in common with people like Watson than she expected. And Watson’s love for all Special Olympics sports has made a big impression on those around her.

“They teach us so many important life lessons, whether it’s just learning how to care for others, how to be a good person,” said Roaldson.

Lessons that Roaldson will forever treasure as some of her best college memories.

A celebration and national banner presentation will be held January 6 during the UND men’s hockey game.

