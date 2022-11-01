Contests
Sanford brings treats to young patients with “Backwards Halloween”

Event back for 1st time since pandemic began
Staff at Sanford bring treats to patients
By Justin Betti
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo helped bring trick-or-treating to patients Monday, with their “Backwards Halloween”.

Volunteers dressed up and delivered candy to patients who couldn’t leave their rooms.

It’s a long-time tradition at Sanford, but the event hadn’t happened since before the pandemic began.

“We’ve had to do some things differently the last few years, but I’m glad we’re able to do this today, and the energy is fantastic,” said Becky Browning, Child Life Manager at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Many of the volunteers chose to dress up in matching costumes, like different characters from Despicable Me.

Many of the kids were able to dress up, as well.

