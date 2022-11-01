Recycling challenge to support school milk and snack program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Throughout the month of November, the City of Fargo will partner with MinnKota Recycling to promote the “Cans to Cartons” Recycling Challenge. MinnKota Recycling will provide a one cent per pound match for all the aluminum cans collected at the MinnKota Redemption Center and the City of Fargo recycling drop sites in November.

The one cent match proceeds from the aluminum cans will be donated to the elementary milk and snack program with the Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation. The program allocates funds to provide milk and mid-morning snacks for elementary students.

You can drop off aluminum cans at the following locations:

• Coliseum - 807 17th Ave. N.

• McKinley - 2930 8th St. N.

• Water Treatment Plant – 1408 River Rd. S.

• Longfellow Elementary School – 20 29th Ave. N.

• Michelson Field – 901 Oak St. N.

• Lincoln School - 2120 9th St. N.

• Park District - 4515 University Dr. S.

• Centennial - 4201 25th St. S.

• Lewis & Clark - 1729 16th St. S.

• Osgood Fire Station - 3957 Village Ln.

The 2021 “Cans to Cartons” Recycling Challenge raised $312.17. The funds were doubled through a Giving Hearts Day fundraiser, with a total of $624.34 donated to the milk and snack program at Fargo Public Schools. This donation helped provide 1,560 cartons of milk for students.

