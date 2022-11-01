Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo.

Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening.

Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and police on scene later spotted Barret running away from the neighborhood and caught up with him.

He is now in Cass County jail for burglary, unlawful entry into a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.