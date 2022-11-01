Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting

Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.(Gray News, file)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that happened on the east side of Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said four men and two women were shot. One of the men died at the scene.

It isn’t clear if the victims are all connected, or if this was a random shooting.

Police shared a photo of a vehicle that may belong to the suspect or suspects.

“Investigators are working to develop suspect info,” Denver police tweeted.

At one point in the investigation, Denver police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided another update confirming there were six victims.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River is identified
Device found at Cass Co. Jail
Cass Co. still investigating explosive device found on new arrestee
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

Latest News

Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
2 police officers shot in Newark, NJ; suspect at large
Parkland shooter to be formally sentenced Wednesday.
Parkland shooter to be formally sentenced Wednesday
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49