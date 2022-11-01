Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants.

While West Fargo officials would have liked to see more people through their doors Tuesday, they’re still calling the second chance event a success as they say they know it will take more than just one day to clear the 1600 open misdemeanor warrants in the city.

“I’ve never seen it that high,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

“The 1600 warrants is a product of the pandemic when nobody was going to jail unless they were extremely violent offenders or they needed to go, which was outside of our jurisdiction anyway,” West Fargo Municipal Judge Trent Barkus said. He pointed out the city only had 400 active warrants before the pandemic.

Three people went before Judge Barkus while our cameras rolled Tuesday, and all of them were charged with low-level crimes within West Fargo.

“Typically it’s a driving under suspension or very low-level criminal activity; Shoplifting, theft,” Barkus said.

Chief Otterness says fewer open warrants mean officers can stay on the streets, as taking people into custody takes quite some time.

“We would much rather have people come in and satisfy these warrants on their terms and when it’s convenient for them than having our officers taking people into custody,” he said.

The chief and Barkus added they would happily do the event again, but hopefully next time have more participants.

