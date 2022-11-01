Contests
North Dakota producer finishes up growing season by harvesting sunflowers

North Dakota Sunflowers
North Dakota Sunflowers(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up the harvest season by cutting row crops.

Stan Boehm is happy with the numbers he’s seeing on his yield monitor as he cuts his sunflower crop.

“There’s a good crop out here. That helps everything. The prices are better than the last few years, and like I said, the weather’s been cooperating. Great, it’s been a great October, and everything’s drying down good,” said Boehm.

Boehm was worried about sunflower seed shortages this spring.

“They’re very easy crops to put in from the start, you know, after that, spray is a little harder to keep the weeds out,” said Boehm.

Crop yields and quality have been good because of moisture from spring storms.

“Getting the rain this spring and seeing everything green that added to our positivity. Yeah, just we had a good start,” said Boehm.

His sunflowers will be sold for oil and birdseed at a local elevator. North Dakota farmers planted 702,000 acres of sunflowers this year, a 40% increase from 2021.

North Dakota State University reports the annual average of North Dakota sunflower yields from 1990 to 2019 ranged from 840 to 1,750 pounds per acre for oilseed.

