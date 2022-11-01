No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped.

Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the worry of being arrested or taken into custody, and take care of the active warrant.

The city of West Fargo has around 1,600 active warrants currently.

The event is from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm Tuesday at the West Fargo Municipal Court.

