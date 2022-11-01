MSUM unveils long-range facility plan

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The long-range facility plan for Minnesota State University Moorhead aims to achieve carbon neutrality and enhanced learning spaces. JLG Architects presented MSUM’s comprehensive facilities plan at the Comstock Memorial Union at November 1.

The plan could go on for the next 20 years with MSUM selling land, generating its own electricity by becoming carbon neutral, and providing positive and innovative learning experiences on campus.

”Learning doesn’t happen just in the formal classroom. We want to create places and spaces and opportunities for student to connect with each other and faculty that is different than the formal experience,” said Patrick Thibaudeau of JLG Architects.

MSUM partnered with JLG to craft a vision for the university to guide the transformation of the physical campus and create stronger connections to the Moorhead community.

“The plan focuses on intuitive campus design that responds to the changing landscape of education, respects the environment, supports experiential learning, and delivers flexibility in course delivery,” administrators said.

Thibaudeau says the plan will lower operating costs by more than $6 million and reduce campus land space.

”All of that adds up to thriving economic development for the region, financial prosperity for the individuals that come here. When they leave here, they’re going to get really good paying jobs,” Thibaudeau added.

The comprehensive facilities plan is a year-long project that included input and discussion with hundreds of individuals and dozens of stakeholder groups. MSUM officials say the plan will be re-evaluated every five years. So far, the only finalized parts of the plan are the remodels at Weld Hall and the Alumni Center.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.