Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener

Minnesota DNR
Minnesota DNR(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks of this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead.

According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season.

The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this year, especially in central and southern Minnesota.

Officials said more than half of the 130 deer permit areas have the option to harvest more than one deer, and they’re encouraging people to harvest more than one deer because it helps achieve population management goals.

“We’d like hunters to have a plan before they go out for their hunting season, starting with knowing what DPA they’re in,” Kelsie LaSharr with the DNR said. “What sort of special regulations might be in that area. Including chronic wasting disease surveillance. Start to finish, you know, getting their license all the way to their registration. They should have a plan for every step of the way.”

Chronic wasting disease sampling is mandatory for all deer one year and older that are harvested on opening weekend.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River is identified
Device found at Cass Co. Jail
Cass Co. still investigating explosive device found on new arrestee
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

Latest News

Fargo Police
Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend
West Fargo Municipal Court
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case
6:00pm News November 01 - Part 1
6:00pm News November 01 - Part 1