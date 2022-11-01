Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over last night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck tomorrow to talk about the incident and, hopefully, come up with a safe solution.

The sheriff’s office says it appreciates the partnership with the City of Casselton and its residents, as well as it understands the importance of keeping the tradition.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.