Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck

(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over last night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck tomorrow to talk about the incident and, hopefully, come up with a safe solution.

The sheriff’s office says it appreciates the partnership with the City of Casselton and its residents, as well as it understands the importance of keeping the tradition.

