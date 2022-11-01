Contests
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire that was burning several vehicles and was close to destroying several structures similar to sheds.

A resident informed authorities that another resident had been unaccounted for.

During a search of the farmstead, the man was found deceased.

His remains were taken to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

