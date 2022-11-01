Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire that was burning several vehicles and was close to destroying several structures similar to sheds.

A resident informed authorities that another resident had been unaccounted for.

During a search of the farmstead, the man was found deceased.

His remains were taken to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

