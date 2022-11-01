Fargo seasonal parking restrictions start today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seasonal parking restrictions in the City of Fargo start today and continue through Saturday, April 15th.

The restrictions allow City employees to remove snow and perform street maintenance during the winter months.

The City says it also ensures ample space for emergency personnel to safely reach homes in times of emergency.

The night parking restrictions enforced are 1 am to 7 am and apply to East/West avenues on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

North/South streets have restrictions on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Additional parking restrictions limit parking to one side of the street or avenue from 8 am to 4 pm.

That’s from 12th Ave. N. to I-94 and from the Red River to 25th St. N. and S., including the Madison Neighborhood.

All of these will be actively enforced, especially during snowy times.

