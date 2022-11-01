Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo seasonal parking restrictions start today

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seasonal parking restrictions in the City of Fargo start today and continue through Saturday, April 15th.

The restrictions allow City employees to remove snow and perform street maintenance during the winter months.

The City says it also ensures ample space for emergency personnel to safely reach homes in times of emergency.

The night parking restrictions enforced are 1 am to 7 am and apply to East/West avenues on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

North/South streets have restrictions on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Additional parking restrictions limit parking to one side of the street or avenue from 8 am to 4 pm.

That’s from 12th Ave. N. to I-94 and from the Red River to 25th St. N. and S., including the Madison Neighborhood.

All of these will be actively enforced, especially during snowy times.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River is identified
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Device found at Cass Co. Jail
Cass Co. still investigating explosive device found on new arrestee
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son

Latest News

Milk carton
Recycling challenge to support school milk and snack program
Noon Weather – October 31
Noon Weather – October 31
Noon News November 1 Part 2
Noon News November 1 Part 2
Mr. Food – Roasted Harvest Squash Soup – November 1
Mr. Food – Roasted Harvest Squash Soup – November 1