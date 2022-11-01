Dollar General fined nearly $3 million in penalties for OSHA violations
The company has now been fined more than $12.7 million since 2017.
ATLANTA (Valley News Live) - Dollar General Corp and Dolgencorp LLC have been fined once again for what OSHA states as “putting its workers’ safety at risk.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued $2.7 million in penalties after its latest inspections of stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
Numerous inspections uncovering several hazards resulted in more than $4 million in fines in 2022.
Many of the hazards of concern include:
- Failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers accessible.
- Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards.
- Failing to use exit signs to facilitate safe egress in the event of an emergency.
- Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed.
- Not providing handrails on stairs where required.
According to OSHA, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC are now qualified for the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
“Dollar General has shown a pattern of alarmingly willful disregard for federal safety standards, choosing to place profits over their employees’ safety and well-being,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “Neighborhood stores exist to support the needs of their communities – the same communities in which many Dollar General employees live – and that support must include following laws designed to keep workers safe from preventable injuries or worse.
The company has now been fined more than $12.7 million since 2017.
Dollar General Corp. has about 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers in 47 states.
It also employs more than 150,000 workers.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.