Dollar General fined nearly $3 million in penalties for OSHA violations

ATLANTA (Valley News Live) - Dollar General Corp and Dolgencorp LLC have been fined once again for what OSHA states as “putting its workers’ safety at risk.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued $2.7 million in penalties after its latest inspections of stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Numerous inspections uncovering several hazards resulted in more than $4 million in fines in 2022.

Many of the hazards of concern include:

Failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers accessible.

Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards.

Failing to use exit signs to facilitate safe egress in the event of an emergency.

Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed.

Not providing handrails on stairs where required.

According to OSHA, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC are now qualified for the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Dollar General has shown a pattern of alarmingly willful disregard for federal safety standards, choosing to place profits over their employees’ safety and well-being,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “Neighborhood stores exist to support the needs of their communities – the same communities in which many Dollar General employees live – and that support must include following laws designed to keep workers safe from preventable injuries or worse.

The company has now been fined more than $12.7 million since 2017.

Dollar General Corp. has about 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers in 47 states.

It also employs more than 150,000 workers.

