Truck stolen in S. Fargo

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.

It was discovered the morning of the 25th that it was stolen. It is maroon with racing stripes and it is a F-250. If you see this truck or have information of this case, contact the Fargo Police Dept.

This truck was stolen on Oct. 25.
This truck was stolen on Oct. 25.(Ashley Bodin)

