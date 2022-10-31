Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body possibly found in Red River
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
This alleged crime happened on Friday. A bike was stolen from S. Fargo.
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
LEONARD BUDREA JR
Cass County Deputy finds suspicious device on new arrestee: Bomb squad called to the jail

Latest News

Comments and reports indicated people were seeing messages stating their Instagram accounts...
Instagram reports outage, some accounts show as suspended
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the average American consumes 22 pounds of candy every year.
Most popular Halloween candy to please trick-or-treaters