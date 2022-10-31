Stay safe while trick-or-treating

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This Halloween season, the Fargo Police Department wants to advise trick-or-treaters and parents to keep safety their number one priority, right before full-sized candy bars.

Police officials say children should never trick-or-treat alone, always have a parent or trusted guardian present. They also warn children to not enter houses they don’t know.

Officials said most of the holiday’s activities occur at night so children with dark costumes should wear reflective pieces or glowsticks to make them visible to drivers. However, drivers should also be extra vigilant and cautious while on the roads because children often are focused on candy or can’t see due to masks or other costume items blocking their view.

They also said parents should go through their children’s candy and throw away anything that looks loosely wrapped or homemade.

The Fargo police substation will be hosting a trick-or-treat event from 4 pm to 6 pm Monday.

