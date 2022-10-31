Six years since Bemidji teen went missing on Halloween night

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police say, six years after a teen disappeared on Halloween night, the department has been actively investigating more than 200 leads in the case.

Jeremy Jourdain went missing on Halloween night 2016. He was last seen in the area of 6th Street SE and Wood Avenue SE in Bemidji wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan shoes. Jeremy Jourdain was 17-years-old at the time of his disappearance.

Despite searching by air, water, and land; Jourdain has not been located. The Bemidji Police Department continues to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, BIA, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The Bemidji Police Department has also worked with numerous media outlets and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to spread the word of Jeremy’s disappearance across the nation.

With the Minnesota deer season approaching, the Bemidji Police Department reminds everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors. Hunters should report anything suspicious, including items of clothing they may encounter in the woods.

“Jeremy’s family, friends and community are still missing him and deserve answers to his disappearance,” the department wrote in a social media post on October 31, 2022. “The Bemidji Police Department would like to bring closure from the Jourdain family and the community. We encourage anyone who has information on the location or disappearance of Jeremy Jourdain to come forward.”

If you have information about the Jeremy Jourdain case, call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. You can also leave a tip with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s 24-hour hotline at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678). Or at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or calling them toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.