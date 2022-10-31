Contests
Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hoping to increase presence downtown with the opening of a new substation. It’s located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building.

The downtown substation will not be staffed 24/7 but will be frequented by Fargo Police officers on all shifts. The department says the substation will serve as another base of operations for officers to keep equipment such as bikes, complete reports and interact with the downtown community.

Marked with a blue light, an emergency phone monitored via camera will connect individuals immediately to the Red River Regional Dispatch Center and will be available 24/7 in the front entry of the building. The Fargo Police Department is working with downtown partners to add more lighted phones at a later date.

“We are excited about the completion of this project as it allows officers to be present in the downtown area on a more frequent basis regardless of their assignment. This substation represents another step in enhancing downtown safety for our residents and visitors to our city,” Police Chief Dave Zibolski said.

In celebration of the Grand Opening of the downtown substation, Fargo Police officers will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

